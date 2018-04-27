Yes, House and Senate have chaplains, and their history runs deep

House Speaker Paul Ryan has forced out the House chaplain, Reverend Patrick Conroy.Full Story >
Lawmakers assail EPA chief over ethical lapses in hearings that triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.
The House intelligence committee has released its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Live and unfiltered: Kim Jong Un's historic cross border captivates South Koreans unaccustomed to seeing rival leader in anything but heavily edited footage.
