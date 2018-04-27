New exam sought for man accused of molesting 19 children

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The attorney for a southern Indiana man charged with molesting 19 children is seeking an examination to determine whether her client is mentally ill.

A Clark County judge is expected to make a decision next Wednesday on the request by Jennifer Culotta, who represents 18-year-old Michael Begin.

Culotta filed a motion in February seeking a psychiatric evaluation to determine the Jeffersonville man's competency to stand trial. An amended motion she filed April 17 asks that physicians evaluating Begin also determine whether he has a "mental disease or defect."

Begin allegedly molested 19 children between the ages of 3 and 8 while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull tells the News and Tribune he believes Begin is competent to stand trial.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

