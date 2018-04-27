District move to keep white students cites 'racial balance'

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
An Ohio school district with a growing proportion of minority students says it will stop allowing white students to attend a neighboring district and take public funding with them because it wants to avoid becoming segregated.
The Liberty Local Schools board unanimously backed that shift this week, relying on a state law that districts can object to students going elsewhere through open enrollment "in order to maintain an appropriate racial balance."
The superintendent says most students leaving Liberty through open enrollment are white. Many go to Girard, and Liberty is trying to stem that flow. The districts are about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
A professor who studies open enrollment says it's a reversal of how racial issues typically arise because it's about retaining students, not excluding them.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >
An Indiana man is facing multiple counts of child molesting after a six-month long investigation, said Indiana State Police.Full Story >
An Indiana man is facing multiple counts of child molesting after a six-month long investigation, said Indiana State Police.Full Story >
An investigation is underway after a toddler was found left alone on a playground outside of a daycare center in Batavia.Full Story >
An investigation is underway after a toddler was found left alone on a playground outside of a daycare center in Batavia.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have identified the woman who is accused of stealing a rare butterfly from a local facility.Full Story >
Cincinnati police have identified the woman who is accused of stealing a rare butterfly from a local facility.Full Story >
The state health department is recommending that people with certain risk factors receive a hepatitis A vaccine as the number of cases in Ohio has risen.Full Story >
The state health department is recommending that people with certain risk factors receive a hepatitis A vaccine as the number of cases in Ohio has risen.Full Story >