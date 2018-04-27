Indiana man accused of molesting girl, showing her pornography

An Indiana man is facing multiple counts of child molesting after a six-month long investigation, said Indiana State Police.

Detectives began investigating Dickie D. Gould, age 84, Sunman, Indiana after a tip in October 2017 that he had allegedly molested a female juvenile two or three years prior on multiple occasions at his home in Ripley County and another residence in Dearborn County , according to ISP detectives.

Gould was also alleged to have showed the girl pornographic images while they were at his home.

The investigation resulted in a warrant was issued out of Ripley County for Gould’s arrest on one felony count of Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor. He was arrested on that charge earlier this month.

The investigation then led to a warrant being issued out of Dearborn County for the arrest of Gould on four felony counts of Child Molesting.

Gould was arrested Tuesday on the Dearborn County warrant. He was taken into custody at his home without incident.

Police detectives are still investigating.

