Investigation underway after toddler reportedly left alone on playground

An investigation is underway after a toddler was found left alone on a playground outside of a daycare center in Batavia.

The incident happened here at Little Miracles, which is right next to the State Highway Patrol. A lieutenant came out and heard the child crying and found him.

Cecilia Abbey said she got a call from a deputy telling her that her 1-year-old son was left all alone on the playground.

"He had found Jordan was back there crying and screaming at the back door. His face was all red he was snotting everywhere... his hair was pretty wet and he was pretty panicked," she said.

Once she got the call, she rushed to have her son taken out of the daycare.

"I could have lost my kid. He could have fallen off something and really gotten hurt," Abbey said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the daycare for comment, but have not heard back.

Abbey said when she confronted the owner she was told it was an accident and that her son was only by himself for 12 minutes. She said she still doesn't understand how he was forgotten.

"The door to where she was sitting is also the door that goes out back, so I know she could hear my son screaming. If a State Trooper next door can hear him she definitely could," she said.

Just the thought of what could of happened to her son if he wasn't found by the officer still terrifies her.

"I think at any point in time he could have pushed something up against that fence and could have gotten out on his own. Anybody could have walked up to that fence and taken my child," Abbey said.

She said she plans to pursue charges to make sure this doesn't happen to another child.

Child Protective Services has been contacted and they are currently investigating the incident.

