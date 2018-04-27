Investigation underway after toddler reportedly left alone on playground

Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.Full Story >
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."
The Postal Banking Act is aimed at low-income and working-class Americans who have limited access to commercial banking.
A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.
Media reports this week said the world's largest restaurant chain would close about 500 stores, but a Subway spokesperson said that was a projected, unconfirmed number.
