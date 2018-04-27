Kyle Plush investigation results to be released next week

The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac will announce the results of his agency's probe at a special 9 a.m. meeting of City Council's Law & Public Safety Committee, said Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman, the chairman.

"I have directed city administration to fully brief the Plush family on the findings of the police department's internal investigation prior to anything being released," he said Friday.

A police spokesman, Lt. Steve Saunders said: "We've been working closely with the Plush family in every step of the investigation and doing everything possible to keep them informed and Chief Isaac will meet with them prior to that special session to discuss our findings.

"We will provide them with as much information as we can with regards to our findings. The chief's talked to them on several occasions."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up its internal investigation and should have it out by Monday.

A third investigation remains ongoing by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. That will take a few more weeks, a spokesman said Friday, declining to elaborate why.

Kyle called 911 twice the afternoon of April 10, begging for help when he became pinned by the third-row rear seat of his van parked at Seven Hills School in Madisonville.

Two offices were dispatched to the Red Bank Road facility, and Deputy Doug Allen was already there conducting a traffic detail assisted in the search, but they did not find him.

They were only given information from his first call, not his second, more detailed one that included more details about his van and location.

Kyle's father found his son's lifeless body in the van several hours later.

The Hamilton County Coroner has said he died of asphyxiation, because his chest was compressed

The police camera footage that Cincinnati police have released so far does not show the officers getting out of their vehicle once they arrived at the school.

It also appears to show they only searched one of the school's parking lots.

The body camera video starts at 3:26 p.m. lasts for three minutes. Toward the end, an officer is heard saying 'I'm gonna shut this off."

The deputy indicated at the scene that day he thought the call might be a prank, according to emergency communication reports.

When Kyle called 911 a second time, dispatcher Amber Smith has told her supervisors she didn't hear him, a police report shows.

It is not clear yet why that happened.

"Cincinnati 911, what is the address of your emergency? Anyone there?" Smith asked Kyle, according to a recording of the call.

"I probably don't have much time left to tell my mom that I love her if I die," he responded, according to a recording of the call. "This is not a joke. This is not a joke. I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the sophomore parking lot of Seven Hills....Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead....Seven Hills."

Kyle's voice trailed off.

Then, he asked: "Can you hear me?"

Smith did not respond.

He gasped as the call ended, repeatedly asking "Hey Suri? Hey Suri? I'm in a gold ....Hey Suri......"

Smith was placed on paid administrative leave for a week after Kyle's death, a customary move in such situations similar to police officers being put on leave following a death on duty.

She returned to work a week ago, but is not answering 911 calls while the investigation continues . She is performing administrative duties.

The officers who responded to his first call "were given a very routine, non-emergency 'female stuck in a van' call, according to the police union president, Sgt. Dan Hils. No other information was provided.

In light of Kyle's death, Mayor John Cranley and other elected officials have called for a review of the city's emergency communications center, which has been plagued with issues for years.

There has been a long list of problems with a new CAD (computer aided dispatch) system over the past two years, during which times they've also added new police radios and a new 911 system.

Earlier this week, City Council approved spending nearly a half million dollars to help increase 911 capabilities and to hire nearly a dozen new employees including five dispatchers.

