Walmart kid yodels his way into major record deal

(RNN) From Wal-Mart, to Instagram and then Coachella, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, also known as the yodeling Wal-Mart kid, may be having the best year so far, after announcing that he has now signed with Atlantic Records and Big Loud.

Ramsey took to his Instagram page to announce his new single, which is appropriately titled ‘Famous.’

Ramsey’s fame was inevitable after he performed his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” at a Kentucky Walmart and the video received millions of views and shares.

According to Billboard, Ramsey provided his thoughts about the deal and his new single in a statement.

“I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said Ramsey.

Last year, Atlantic secured another social media sensation in Bhad Bhabie, who is better known as the “cash me outside” girl.

Ramsey joins reality-TV and social media star, Cardi B, who is also signed to Atlantic.

