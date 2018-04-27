Kentucky police program offers addiction treatment options

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - A police program in Kentucky allows community members struggling with addiction to seek help without facing reprisals.
The Daily Independent reports the Ashland Police Department launched its Angel Program on Thursday. Similar initiatives have been implemented at Kentucky State Police posts, and three other police departments in the state.
The program allows people to surrender illegal items, drugs or paraphernalia to the department. An "Angel" will connect that person to treatment options.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says he wants community members to see police "as a resource rather than an adversary." He says officers will continue to pursue drug traffickers.
According to the revised Kentucky statue, a person cannot use the program if they have outstanding warrants, three or more drug-related convictions or are a juvenile without parental consent.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
