Manhunt underway for driver accused of ramming car into bar, injuring 3 people

Police are searching for a man they said crashed into a bar in Loveland, injuring three people.

Police said Bradley Pauley, who is now charged with aggravated assault, drove his vehicle into the south side of Zappz Bar.

"Pauley did cause physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon," the court record states.

Pauley was injured during the incident and taken by Air Care to the hospital. Police said he was released before they could get a warrant for his arrest.

Andrew Attinger, 33, a patron of the bar that night, was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Attinger, who suffered multiple injuries including a fractured ankle, fibula, and tibia, four broken ribs, a punctured lung, multiple broken vertebrae, a severely broken pelvis, and many external lacerations.

"Being an innocent bystander, Andy had no reason to be involved in this senseless act of violence. All donations received will directly benefit Andy and his recovery process," the page reads.

If you have any information on Pauley's whereabouts, you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

