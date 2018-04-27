Report: Serial purse snatcher arrested in Georgia

Chandler, Jr. has warrants in Hamilton and Clermont counties. (Provided photo)

Charles Bradley Chandler is a familiar name for at least seven Tri-State police agencies.

The accused purse thief has been targeting women at gas stations in southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky for several months.

Chandler’s alleged serial purse snatchings came to an end in Dooly County, Georgia Friday.

Police arrested Chandler after he tried to break into a car parked outside a gas station in the city of Perry, according to WGXA.

Chandler typically targets women as they pump gas, police have said. He dives into passenger doors and snatches purses from unsuspecting women. He is also accused of thefts at cemeteries and even a school.

Several police departments have issued warrants for Chandler's arrest. He is now wanted in three counties and is a suspect in at least a dozen theft cases.

The Indianapolis Police Department also has charges pending against the Tennessee native.

Authorities said tracking down Chandler took a multi-jurisdictional effort between several police departments in multiple states.

It’s not clear if he will be extradited out of Georgia.

