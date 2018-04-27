Kentucky governor issues new round of vetoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has caught at least one of his fellow Republicans by surprise with another round of vetoes.

This time, the governor targeted a half-dozen measures the GOP-led legislature passed on the final day of this year's session.

Measures backed by local governments and county clerks were among proposals that the governor blocked from becoming law on Thursday. The bills' supporters said Friday they didn't see the vetoes coming and groused that Bevin's veto messages had misrepresented the proposals they had tried to enact.

Unlike previous vetoes that were overridden, the latest vetoes are sure to stand. Lawmakers ended their 60-day session in mid-April, and thus have no opportunity to attempt overrides.

