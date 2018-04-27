Man pleads guilty to shooting Lachey's Bar manager, sentenced to 8 years

The man accused of shooting the manager of Lachey's Bar in the face on Thanksgiving morning has pleaded guilty.

As part of the plea, Lavoris Hightower, 36, was given an eight year sentence for the shooting of Ellie Richardson.

He was charged with two counts of felonious assault, attempted murder, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence, but police have not said what charges he pleaded guilty to.

Richardson was shot in the face after she closed up and left the bar.

Hightower nearly hit her with his vehicle and then opened fire on her after she argued with someone in a van, police said.

Richardson faced surgeries after the shooting, but is now home, according to her recovery Facebook page.

"I still have a long road ahead of me with physical therapy but I couldn’t be in better spirits," Richardson posted in February.

Hightower turned himself in to police in December.

