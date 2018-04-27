Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Toyota dealers donate $10K to C - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Toyota dealers donate $10K to Cincinnati Children's

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Toyota dealers donated $10,000 to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Friday.

The donation, presented at Paul Brown Stadium, was the result of the Toyota dealers' 2017-18 Red Zone sponsorship with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Every time the Bengals got inside their opponents' 20-yard line, the resulting scores added a $250 donation. 

"Cincinnati Children's Hospital is one of the finest in the country," said George Joseph, President of the Toyota dealer group.  "We love being a part of this promotion. The more the Bengals score, the more money goes to this great hospital."

The dealers are designating this year's donation toward the medical center's research efforts in pediatric cancer.

The sponsoring local Toyota dealers are Kings Toyota in Cincinnati, Joseph Toyota in Cincinnati, Performance Toyota in Cincinnati, Beechmont Toyota in Cincinnati, Kerry Toyota in Florence, Kentucky and Dry Ridge Toyota in Dry Ridge, Kentucky.

