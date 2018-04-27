Matthew 25 to add 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse

Matthew 25: Ministries, a humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization located in Blue Ash, has grown rapidly in recent years thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors. (M25M/Provided)

Matthew 25: Ministries has grown rapidly in recent years thanks to the generosity of volunteers and donors.

The organization said this week that in order to continue reaching more people in need, it’s time to expand its facilities. In 2018, Matthew 25 will be launching a multi-faceted facility expansion that will enable them to continue growing and reaching more people in need.

It will be adding a 30,000 square-foot warehouse addition, which will hold approximately 3,800 pallets of products, additional dock doors, installing new racking systems and expanding their parking lot, as well as adding more cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing improvements to their operations.

The humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization is located at 11060 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.

These improvements will allow them to accept, process and warehouse more donations; welcome and work with more volunteers; expand their manufacturing capabilities; ship more truckloads of aid and help more people.

Matthew 25 has always received tremendous support from their community of Greater Cincinnati and is excited to share this next stage of their growth with their supporters.

“This is a tremendously exciting time for Matthew 25: Ministries,” said CEO Tim Mettey. “My father began helping people by creating Matthew 25: Ministries. He started gathering supplies from companies and individuals – products they didn’t need anymore but were still perfectly usable. We help children, adults, families, orphans, the sick, the elderly and people affected by a disaster. We help more and more people in need each year. We are bursting at the seams, and in order to continue reaching more people, we need to expand our building. With more space, together as a community, we can help more people.”

In order to provide more space for volunteers and staff, Matthew 25: Ministries will be relocating the majority of its offices to another part of its building and adding more office space.

