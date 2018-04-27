US Drug Enforcement Administration to open Paducah office

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning to open a new post in Paducah.
A release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office says the Republican from Kentucky urged the DEA to consider a "tremendous upsurge in the amount of methamphetamine and synthetic cannabinoids imported and distributed in western Kentucky."
The DEA also has a post in Madisonville and last year announced that it was placing a new field office in Louisville to battle the spread of opioid abuse. The Louisville office has a special agent in charge who oversees investigations in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
The release from McConnell's office says the senator advocated for the Paducah post to DEA Administrator Robert Patterson.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
