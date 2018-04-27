WWE thrills Saudi Arabia, and shocks with Iran flag

Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.Full Story >
The WWE's show in Saudi Arabia on Friday was the first in the country with women and children present, but also offended some with an Iranian flag.Full Story >
MoviePass, a startup that lets customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, is limiting new customers to just four movies a month.Full Story >
Mason Ramsey, known as the yodeling Walmart kid, announced on his Instagram page that he has a new single out perfectly titled ‘Famous.’Full Story >
Prepare to be slimed like it's 1989.Full Story >
Kevin Costner gets back in the saddle, sporting a black cowboy hatFull Story >
Showtime has delivered two pieces of good news for Billions fansFull Story >
Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.Full Story >
The Path has come to a dead end.Full Story >
May is (unofficially) comedy month on Netflix.Full Story >
Get ready to head back to the jungle next ChristmasFull Story >
The web-slinger is going internationalFull Story >
Amy Adams heads into darker, sullen territory in our first look at HBO's Sharp Objects.Full Story >
The Fast and Furious franchise will get a shot on the small screenFull Story >
