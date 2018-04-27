Report: Pete Rose has undergone 3 procedures in 5 years for heart condition

According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."Full Story >
She's the former state president of Mississippi HOSA, president of the first NAACP chapter in Jefferson Davis County, president of the Beta Club, president of Mu Alpha Theta chapter for three years. Those are only some of the accomplishments of a Bassfield girl. Perhaps the biggest one thus far, is an acceptance letter and a full ride Bill Gates Scholarship to Harvard University. This young woman exudes brains, beauty, and faith.Full Story >
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.Full Story >
Three teens were killed in a late night wreck in Lauderdale County.Full Story >
