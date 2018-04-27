Report: Pete Rose has undergone 3 procedures in 5 years for heart condition

In reporting on the divorce between former Reds great Pete Rose and his second wife, TMZ revealed this week the career hits leader is dealing with a heart condition.

TMZ reports Rose and his estranged wife have been attempting to divorce for years, though a settlement has not yet been reached. Rose claims in one of the reports that he is $1 million in debt, though Carol's claims of a high stakes gambling problem are incorrect.

Rose also said in one of the reports he has a heart condition, and in the past five years has undergone three procedures.

Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 following an investigation by Major League Baseball that concluded he bet on the Cincinnati Reds to win while managing the team.

