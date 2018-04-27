Poll: Nikki Haley may be nation's most broadly-approved official - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Poll: Nikki Haley may be nation's most broadly-approved official

In this April 13, 2018, photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations. (Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) In this April 13, 2018, photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations. (Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

(RNN) – United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley might be the country’s most respected official, according to a poll released this week.

Quinnipiac University, which frequently polls on national political matters, released a survey showing Haley has a 63 percent job approval rating, better than any other individual in the poll.

According to Quinnipiac, only 17 percent disapproved of the job Haley is doing at the UN, notably lower than anyone else’s disapproval rating, as well.

The poll focused on President Donald Trump, but included approval/disapproval figures for a number of his leading appointees. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was also broadly popular, with 59 percent approving of him.

Haley has been a forceful presence at the UN, speaking about issues such as Syria, the Israel-Palestine conflict, Russia and Iran.

In an episode earlier this month, she said at the UN the U.S. would be imposing new sanctions on Russia, which the White House later contradicted, implying she was confused about the policy.

She stood her ground, notably saying, “With all due respect, I don’t get confused,” on Fox News, and it was later clarified that the policy had changed without her knowledge when she made the announcement.

She has been floated as a possible future Republican candidate for president.

Surveying Trump's performance, Quinnipiac reports 54 percent disapprove of the overall job he is doing. But 52 percent approved of his dealing with North Korea, and 61 percent approved the military action against Syria earlier this month.

Other administration figures polled were newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who then was CIA director, at 42 percent approval/29 percent disapproval, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, at 44 and 35 percent approval/disapproval, and National Security Advisor John Bolton, at 37/35 percent.

Congressional leaders were widely rebuked, with Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Paul Ryan, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi all registering at least 58 percent disapproval. Sen. Chuck Schumer had 46 percent disapproval.

The poll was conducted among 1,193 voters via phone, with a margin of error of plus-minus 3.4 percent.

