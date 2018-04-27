NFL Draft: Bengals pad secondary with pick No. 54

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Day 2 of the NFL Draft having already selected an offensive lineman.

That lineman was Ohio State center Billy Price.

In Round 2, the team traded down with Kansas City.

#Bengals will now pick 54, 77 and 78 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 28, 2018

With pick No. 54, Cincinnati selected safety Jessie Bates. Bates, listed at 6’1” and 200 pounds, ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had six interceptions over the past two seasons at Wake Forest.

