NFL Draft: Bengals pad secondary with pick No. 54

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Day 2 of the NFL Draft having already selected an offensive lineman.

That lineman was Ohio State center Billy Price.

In Round 2, the team traded down with Kansas City.

With pick No. 54, Cincinnati selected safety Jessie Bates. Bates, listed at 6’1” and 200 pounds, ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and had six interceptions over the past two seasons at Wake Forest.

