Teen, charged with killing friend speeding, wanted to keep passport to go on cruise

(RNN) – A teenager who wrecked her car while driving more than 100 mph last month, killing her friend, was charged this week with first-degree vehicular homicide.

She also caused a stir in court when her lawyers asked that her passport not be revoked so she could still go on an upcoming cruise, WSB-TV reported.

The 17-year-old, Cristina Pavon-Baker, and her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn, were in the car on “Senior Skip Day” when she crashed going 106 mph, prosecutors allege.

Penn died in the accident.

The girls were reportedly going to the mall when Pavon-Baker lost control on a Georgia highway exit ramp. The car reportedly flipped multiple times.

The teen involved in a crash that killed her best friend on senior skip day has been charged with 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/cLV2alg9Vi — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) April 25, 2018

Her request to keep her passport led to a sharp rebuke from the district attorney prosecuting the case.

“She doesn’t need to be on a cruise enjoying herself,” Clayton County District Attorney Tracy Graham Lawson argued .

“I have an 18-year-old who can’t go on a cruise. I have an 18-year-old who can’t be with her parents who are in the back of this courtroom,” he added.

As part of her bond conditions, Pavon-Baker did have to relinquish the passport.

Her charges also include reckless driving and speeding.

