Mother accused of beating her 7-year-old, causing gashes

A mother is facing child endangering charges after police say she beat her child with a belt.

Asha Royal, 25, was arrested Thursday and released from jail Friday.

Royal’s 7-year-old and 7-month-old are in protective custody following the incident, according to Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Residents like Michael Kamua say nothing justifies purposefully hurting a child.

“Anybody can have a bad day but you don’t take it out on your child, not like that. There are other ways to do it,” said Kamua.

A court date for Royal has not yet been set.

