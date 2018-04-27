4 Monroe High students hospitalized after prom night crash

Four Monroe High School students were injured in a car accident Friday on their way to prom, school officials said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Butler Warren Road in Mason.

Authorities say it was a one-vehicle crash.

School officials say the four students were hospitalized. Authorities say one of those injured was taken by air care.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and their families," said Phil Cagwin, Monroe Schools superintendent.

A separate statement from Monroe Schools reads:

There was a serious car accident involving four Monroe High School students on their way to prom earlier this evening. Currently, those involved have been transported to various local hospitals and their families are with them. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the students and their families. Students at the prom have been informed of the accident and have called in additional faculty and counselors to support our students. After-Prom is currently on as scheduled from midnight to 3 pm. Students will be released from prom at approximately at 11:30 and if attending after prom must report to the high school by 1 am. The After-Prom is maintained as a safe place for our students to gather with their friends and will have additional support staff present.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.