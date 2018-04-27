AZ governor reaches budget deal to raise teachers' pay

Arizona’s governor has reached a deal with lawmakers aimed at ending a statewide teachers’ strike. (Source: KTVK/KPHO/CNN/@dougducey)

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/CNN) – Arizona’s governor has reached a deal with lawmakers aimed at ending a statewide teachers’ strike.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the deal on Twitter Friday afternoon.

In a nutshell, teachers would get a 20-percent raise. It would be permanent, ongoing and protected in the base formula.

There would be $100 million for support staff, going up to more than $370 million over five years.

And there would be no tax increase.

The announcement came after two days of unprecedented protests by thousands of teachers and their supporters.

They demanded better paychecks for teachers and more money for education.

Ducey proposed the 20-percent raise earlier, but the proposal had to be worked into a new budget, which is still in the works.

In a statement, the Arizona Education Association, which represents 20,000 teachers and support professionals, said it’s still waiting for an actual bill.

