2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

MOORE, OK (KOCO/CNN) – Two men, both African-American, went missing on April 14 after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot.

Four days later, their bodies were pulled from a pond.

Now three men, and the mother of two of the suspects, are facing charges in a case with racial overtones.

A social media post shared with hundreds of thousands of people claimed the brutal murders were "a modern-day lynching."

Moore Police arrested three male suspects, including a 16-year-old, in connection with the murders after finding the bodies of Jaron Moreland and Aliza Smith in a pond.

New court documents said the suspects "tied bricks to the bodies and dumped the bodies in the pond."

Investigators said they then tried to "clean up a van of any evidence."

While they wouldn't comment on specifics because this is still an active investigation, a police spokesperson said they don't believe the murders were racially motivated.

Police said the suspects are still facing serious murder and accessory charges.

The victims were reported missing for over a week after police said a Craigslist deal went bad at a grocery store in Moore.

Court documents said the men were shot and killed while trying to sell a gun to the suspects.

