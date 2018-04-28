Community holds funeral for 'unclaimed' Vietnam veteran

Rudolph Muck III, an Army veteran, was given a funeral with military honors by community volunteers in Romulus, New York. (Source: WROC/CNN)

ROMULUS, NY (WROC/CNN) – The hospital called him "an unclaimed individual." But to many, he was a Vietnam veteran who deserved full military honors at his funeral.

Maria Ramos and her mother Norma had known Rudolph Muck III, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, for three years.

"Me and my mother were his caretakers and we just did favors - groceries; he was very fragile," Ramos said.

Earlier in April, Muck was hospitalized and later died. With no known family, the hospital turned to Ramos.

"They asked me if I wanted to be held responsible and I saw no other answer; I had to do it as a military sister and a human being," Ramos said.

Unsure what to do and faced with funeral expenses, Ramos posted on Facebook about the situation.

Tom Everetts, an American Legion Riders road captain, got in touch with Ramos and together they got to work.

Ramos contacted Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery and found Muck was already set to be cremated, but with no service. Everetts wouldn't allow it.

Within three days and less than 24 hours to plan a funeral motorcade, a funeral with military honors was planned.

"We'd never let a brother pass on or be at a funeral without someone there to pay respect and honor that veteran," Everetts said.

Rudolph Muck III served two years in Vietnam. He was 92 years old.

"It's the ultimate 'thank you' for everything that he did for us," Ramos said.

