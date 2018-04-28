Quebec woman walks from Canada to Texas

The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...Full Story >
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.Full Story >
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.Full Story >
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.Full Story >
Archaeologists say they have found evidence of the world's largest single case of child sacrifice at a pre-Columbian site in northern Peru.Full Story >
Archaeologists say they have found evidence of the world's largest single case of child sacrifice at a pre-Columbian site in northern Peru.Full Story >
The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.Full Story >
The parents of a terminally ill British toddler whose case drew attention from Pope Francis and others around the world say they are "heartbroken" that their son has died.Full Story >