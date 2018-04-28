Sentencing changed for man accused of cyberstalking sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has changed what was meant to be a sentencing to a hearing on a man's request to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge of harassing an Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.

A criminal affidavit filed last year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by Russell Martin, who was a Delaware County deputy and is now the county sheriff.

Young pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to a charge of cyberstalking.

Young now wants a trial, saying he surprised to learn he was facing a maximum five years even after pleading guilty.

The government says Young waited too long to withdraw the plea.

U.S. District Judge Michael Watson will hold the hearing Tuesday.

