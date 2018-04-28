Cleveland plans to erect street lamps equipped with cameras

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland plans to erect high-tech LED street lights throughout the city and add surveillance cameras in an effort to make neighborhoods safer.
Cleveland.com reports Mayor Frank Jackson says the multi-million dollar project will be financed from a bond sale.
The city wants to convert all of its 61,000 street lights with an LED lighting system that provides more illumination and can be monitored remotely. LED lights use less electricity and last far longer than conventional street lamps.
Jackson says some poles for the new street lights will be equipped with surveillance cameras. He says they will mostly be installed at intersections, allowing police and emergency personnel to remotely view traffic and activity along city streets.
The first new cameras will be installed near recreation centers.
