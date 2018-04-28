Crash shuts down I-275 in Kentucky

Interstate 275 westbound is shutdown between Interstate 471 and Kentucky highway 9 due to an accident, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.

Campbell County dispatch says that Air Care responded to the crash.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The affected area is between mile markers 74 and 77.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

There is no timetable for when the road will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.