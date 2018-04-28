Crash shuts down I-275 in Kentucky

Defense attorneys said accusations that a North Texas couple kept a woman from West Africa as forced labor for 16 years are lies.Full Story >
Defense attorneys said accusations that a North Texas couple kept a woman from West Africa as forced labor for 16 years are lies.Full Story >
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.Full Story >
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.Full Story >
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.Full Story >
Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started life as an inmate, though his surroundings are far nicer than they likely will be in a few months.Full Story >
Archaeologists say they have found evidence of the world's largest single case of child sacrifice at a pre-Columbian site in northern Peru.Full Story >
Archaeologists say they have found evidence of the world's largest single case of child sacrifice at a pre-Columbian site in northern Peru.Full Story >
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.Full Story >
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.Full Story >