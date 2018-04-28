Governor, Senate races, redistricting on Ohio primary ballot

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohioans are choosing nominees May 8 for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide offices and deciding a ballot question on redistricting.

Early voting is underway.

The election features one of the strangest, most raucous and most unpredictable governor's races in recent memory.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, both Republicans, are engaged in a bitter war of words over the extent of each other's conservatism and their job qualifications. There's been no debate.

Among Democrats, neither former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray nor former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) has been able to establish an unstoppable lead, heartening state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) and former Justice Bill O'Neill.

Issue 1 would amend Ohio's Constitution to change Ohio's congressional map-making process in hopes of making gerrymandering more difficult.

