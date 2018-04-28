Parents of Parkland victims clash with school district's insurance company

The school board's insurance company is willing to pay out $300,000 to be divided among the families of the victims. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WSVN/CNN) - A legal battle is brewing over the insurance money to be paid for the Parkland school shooting.

An insurance company said it can pay up to $300,000 to be split among all the victims and their families.

One family that lost their son is outraged over that.

Manuel Oliver lost his son in Parkland shooting on Feb. 14.

“It's pretty obvious, we are devastated as a family,” said Oliver who is still grieving as he copes with the loss of his son, Joaquin Oliver.

Joaquin was murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.

"I lost my son, I lost my best friend," Manuel Oliver said.

Thursday, the insurance company for the Broward County School Board announced there would be a liability cap for all victims of the shooting.

"It would be limited by 17 families who lost a child, not to mention countless injuries, to a $300,000 cap,” said an attorney.

They say it is because the shooting was one incident.

Attorneys claim the school was negligent, missed opportunities when it came to stopping Nick Cruz, so they should be held to a higher standard.

“I wasn't even worried about compensation until yesterday,” Oliver said. “I was worried about the future of this generation, like Joaquin, that is out there. This is about the lives of our kids.”

Cruz was back in court Friday so attorneys could hash out trial details.

"I have an empty room that belonged to Joaquin," Oliver said. "I have to see it every night. And two nights ago, I spent a night in my kid's room, so I can feel closer to him. It could happen to anybody tonight and tomorrow and next week. No compensation is going to pay for that suffering."

The Broward County School District said that they are just following the state law and the district is not placing a value or setting liability limits regarding the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Rather, the superintendent continues to work with the Broward Education Foundation and a committee created to raise funds for victims' families, survivors and those impacted by the tragedy.

The victim's family's attorneys say they are willing to take this case to court.

