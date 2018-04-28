4 teens headed to Ohio school prom hurt in single-car crash

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say four teens headed to a high school prom in Ohio have crashed their car and are hospitalized.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in Liberty Township. The teens are students at Monroe High School.
WLWT-TV reports sheriff's deputies say the 2013 Tesla sedan was speeding when it crested a hill and crashed. Two of the teens were ejected from the car and one was trapped.
One of the teens was flown to a Cincinnati hospital while the other three were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions weren't known Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office says it's continuing to investigate.
Liberty Township is roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
