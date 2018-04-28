Woman charged with stealing butterfly from Ohio exhibit

CINCINNATI (AP) - A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with stealing a butterfly from an exhibit at a Cincinnati botanical garden.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Springfield Township police on Friday arrested 36-year-old Jamie Revis, of Springfield Township. She's charged with theft for stealing a blue morpho butterfly from Krohn Conservatory two weeks ago.
The theft was recorded by a surveillance camera, prompting police to seek the public's help in finding the butterfly thief. Court documents say police used information from an Instagram account to arrest Revis.
Blue morpho butterflies are native to Central and South American rainforests and have life cycles lasting about 115 days.
It's unclear whether the butterfly has been recovered.
Court records don't indicate whether Revis has an attorney.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
