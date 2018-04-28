$200m University of Kentucky student center opens Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky is set to open a massive, $200 million student center with rooftop gardens, fire pits and high-tech meeting rooms.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , the 378,000 square-foot facility that will open Monday features a three-story atrium that resembles Raven Run Nature Sanctuary in Lexington. Its new cafeteria even serves waffles featuring UK logos and wildcat paw prints.
Student center director John Herbst says the facility is about building community and attracting prospective students.
The previous student center was built in 1938, and expanded in 1963 and 1982.
Construction on the new project began in 2015, a year after trustee Bill Gatton pledged $20 million. The center was also funded by bonds that the university, a portion of student fees and private fundraising will help repay.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
