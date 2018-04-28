Kentucky governor's home, land value increase to $2.9m

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's home and the 10 acres where it sits are now valued at $2.9 million, $1.3 million more than what a Bevin-owned company paid in March 2017.
According to the Courier Journal , the suburban Louisville home's new valuation follows questions about whether Bevin and his wife got a sweetheart deal from Neil Ramsey, part-owner of a state-contracted company.
Colleen Younger, Jefferson County property valuation administrator chief of staff, said independent appraisement valued the land at $165,000 per acre. Last year, an appraiser hired by Bevin and Ramsey claimed a $37,500-per-acre fair market price.
Bevin's Frankfort staff didn't respond to a request for comment Friday.
In August, a county appeals board ruled the property was worth $1.4 million. A state ethics commission has dismissed two complaints against Bevin.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
