Cincinnati quarterback takes snap as babysitter for foundation charity

The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...Full Story >
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.Full Story >
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.Full Story >
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.Full Story >
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.Full Story >
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers are looking for the person or people involved in the robbery of a Papa John's delivery driver.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers are looking for the person or people involved in the robbery of a Papa John's delivery driver.Full Story >
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.Full Story >
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.Full Story >