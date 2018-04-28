Cincinnati quarterback takes snap as babysitter for foundation c - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati quarterback takes snap as babysitter for foundation charity

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Most parents could probably agree that finding childcare can be a hassle. But what if the babysitter was a professional? Professional football player that is. 

For parents of seriously ill or special needs children, childcare may not even be an option. However, that's not stopping Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton from working to give those parents a night out.

The Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation's 'Date Night' program was held on April 24.

“This program is always special for us,” shared Andy Dalton. “JJ and I make it a priority to have our own date night as often as we can, and we know that’s not always possible for these couples. This allows parents to have a much-needed night out while having peace of mind as their kids are right upstairs hanging out with us and childcare partner, Skidaddles.”

The couple hosted parents of sick and special needs children to a quiet, all-expense paid private dinner at Orchids at Palm Court at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza.

The foundation says the children enjoyed activities like visiting the Newport Aquarium, photo booth, gaming stations, balloon artists, painting station, and kid-friendly dinner.

"Date Night" is one of five programs initiated by the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, which provides opportunities, support, and resources to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families.

