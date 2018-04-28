Coast Guard ends search for boater who fell into Ohio bay

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders have suspended their search for a boater who reportedly fell into the Sandusky Bay in northern Ohio.

Coast Guard officials in a statement Saturday said searches of the shoreline and a search by the Sandusky Fire Department dive team using sonar have failed to find the man reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told the Coast Guard they saw the man fall out of a 12-foot-long aluminum boat. They said he wasn't wearing a lifejacket.

The Coast Guard says air and water temperatures during the search Saturday hovered in the low 40s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.