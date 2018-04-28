Family who rescued Florida manatee meets Zoo's newest resident - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Family who rescued Florida manatee meets Zoo's newest resident

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Cincinnati Zoo announced they've taken in Daphne, a 1-year-old orphaned manatee (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo) The Cincinnati Zoo announced they've taken in Daphne, a 1-year-old orphaned manatee (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's newest resident received a special visitor.

The zoo says they hosted the Middletown family who rescued a manatee while vacationing in Florida.

Angela Millsap, her boyfriend Rickey Harbrecht, and her 11-year-old son Rocky rescued a small, 30-pound manatee they named Rocky Road. The calf is now receiving care at Miami Seaquarium.

MORE: Orphaned manatee finds new home, friends at Cincinnati Zoo

The zoo says the family got to name Cincinnati's newest resident as well. The family says they chose the name Daphne as a tribute to conservationist Daphne Sheldrick.

“It’s been an exciting month for us!  Finding and helping to rescue a baby manatee was something we never expected to do!  Getting to help name Cincinnati Zoo’s new resident and then seeing her up close was another awesome surprise,” said Angela Millsap.  “We hope that Daphne will get healthy soon and be released in Florida along with Rocky Road.” 

The family was able to get a special behind the scenes tour of the zoo's manatee facility and let them see how the manatee they named Daphne was doing in her new temporary home, the zoo said. They said this was a way for the zoo to show their appreciation.

Daphne and her mother were rescued from Florida waters on April 9, the zoo said, after her mother was struck by a boat. Daphne's mother did not survive the accident.

Daphne is being rehabilitated along with Miles, Matthew, and Pippen have called the habitat home for the last six months.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Full Story >

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Full Story >

  • Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Earlier search for California serial killer led to wrong man

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-04-28 05:22:00 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-28 18:47:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane ...

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...

    Full Story >

    The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.

    Full Story >

  • Teen, charged with killing friend speeding, wanted to keep passport to go on cruise

    Teen, charged with killing friend speeding, wanted to keep passport to go on cruise

    Friday, April 27 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-04-28 00:16:25 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:50:32 GMT

    Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn. 

    Full Story >

    Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly