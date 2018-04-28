Family who rescued Florida manatee meets Zoo's newest resident

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's newest resident received a special visitor.

The zoo says they hosted the Middletown family who rescued a manatee while vacationing in Florida.

Angela Millsap, her boyfriend Rickey Harbrecht, and her 11-year-old son Rocky rescued a small, 30-pound manatee they named Rocky Road. The calf is now receiving care at Miami Seaquarium.

MORE: Orphaned manatee finds new home, friends at Cincinnati Zoo

The zoo says the family got to name Cincinnati's newest resident as well. The family says they chose the name Daphne as a tribute to conservationist Daphne Sheldrick.

“It’s been an exciting month for us! Finding and helping to rescue a baby manatee was something we never expected to do! Getting to help name Cincinnati Zoo’s new resident and then seeing her up close was another awesome surprise,” said Angela Millsap. “We hope that Daphne will get healthy soon and be released in Florida along with Rocky Road.”

The family was able to get a special behind the scenes tour of the zoo's manatee facility and let them see how the manatee they named Daphne was doing in her new temporary home, the zoo said. They said this was a way for the zoo to show their appreciation.

Daphne and her mother were rescued from Florida waters on April 9, the zoo said, after her mother was struck by a boat. Daphne's mother did not survive the accident.

Daphne is being rehabilitated along with Miles, Matthew, and Pippen have called the habitat home for the last six months.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.