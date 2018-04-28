3rd Ohio suspect pleads guilty in Colorado shooting death

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - The last of three Cincinnati men accused of killing a Colorado resident in 2016 has accepted a plea deal.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Saturday that 21-year-old Michael Gresham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Devon Smeltz.
The 20-year-old Smeltz, of Fort Collins, was found shot to death in August 2016.
Police have said Smeltz was a cocaine dealer and the suspects traveled to Colorado to rob him.
Gresham faces 16 to 80 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.
Lawrence Greggs previously pleaded guilty to the same charges as Gresham and faces the same sentencing range. Joshua Baker pleaded guilty this month to aggravated robbery and being an accessory to crime. He faces a prison sentence of 20 to 32 years.
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's newest resident received a special visitor.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's newest resident received a special visitor.Full Story >
Most parents could probably agree that finding childcare can be a hassle. But what if the babysitter was a professional? Professional football player that is.Full Story >
Most parents could probably agree that finding childcare can be a hassle. But what if the babysitter was a professional? Professional football player that is.Full Story >
Interstate 275 westbound is shutdown between Interstate 471 and Kentucky highway 9 due to an accident, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
Interstate 275 westbound is shutdown between Interstate 471 and Kentucky highway 9 due to an accident, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
Saturday will be a partly cloudy, breezy and chilly day with the high temp only in the middle 50s.Full Story >
Saturday will be a partly cloudy, breezy and chilly day with the high temp only in the middle 50s.Full Story >
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >