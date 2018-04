Allergy Alert: Pollen season likely to peak later than normal

It's news you might not want to hear if you suffer from spring allergies.

The peak of pollen season could hit later in the year than normal due to the cooler spring temperatures. Right now, low lying vegetation is green, but tall vegetation is not, according to Chris McKeown, Denny McKeown's Bloomin Garden Centre and Landscape.

“Everything’s probably about 3 to 4 weeks behind what you would typically would,” said McKeown, “If you marked things that you do around your house with a calendar, you notice we’re way off this year.”

Those suffering from pollen allergies from oak, elm, maple trees are likely to have symptoms later into the year than usual, said McKeown.

Even with the delay in the peak of the pollen season, some tree pollen counts have recently been rating high to very high from hackberry, hornbeam, and other sources, as oak, birch, and elm pollen remains low, according to the Hamilton County Department of Environmental Services.

