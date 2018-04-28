Hottest places in Cincinnati area for first-time home buyers

First-time home buyers in the greater Cincinnati area are overwhelmingly choosing to purchase homes in communities outside the 275-loop, according to Donna Deaton from RE/MAX.

Deaton said that while Over-The-Rhine and downtown areas remain popular with young professionals, low inventory has caused first-time home buyers who “may have been set on a certain area are now picking other areas to purchase homes.”

She also said that despite the low inventory and rising home prices buyer demand remains strong throughout the greater Cincinnati area.

RE/MAX Southern Ohio recently surveyed its brokers and agents and analyzed data provided by the Cincinnati Multiple Listing Service to determine what communities are hottest with buyers this year.

Factors considered include positive trends in sale prices, neighborhood amenities, good schools, and growing popularity with buyers.

The results are ranked from least to most expensive:

Fairfield (March 2018 median home sale price = $174, 950) West Chester Township (March 2018 median home sale price = $213, 500) Mason (March 2018 median home sale price = $270, 000) Liberty Township (March 2018 median home sale price = $290,000)

Other communities like Lakota, Lebanon, Maineville, Kings Mills, Ross Township, Sharonville, and Deer Park are also seeing a lot of first-time home buyers, said Deaton.

