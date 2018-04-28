N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

Millions of Korean were left permanently divided from family on the other side when the war ended in 1953, and for many time is running out for a reunion.Full Story >
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported.Full Story >
The North Korean leader also expressed optimism about his anticipated meeting with Donald Trump, saying the U.S. president will learn he's "not a person" to fire missiles toward the United States, according to South Korean officials.Full Story >
The criminal investigation of Cohen is linked to special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.Full Story >
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceFull Story >
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleFull Story >
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionFull Story >
Trump comments raise fresh questions about his relationship with personal attorney Michael CohenFull Story >
President Donald Trump is insisting that he "won't be involved" in the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling, but he's also saying he could change his mind.Full Story >
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt is taking heat from lawmakers over his profligate spending and lobbyist ties and trying to divert responsibility to underlingsFull Story >
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary, saying "false allegations" have become a distractionFull Story >
Mike Pompeo takes over as America's top diplomat, flies to Europe after being confirmed by the SenateFull Story >
