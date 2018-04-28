Trump skips correspondents' dinner, but cartoon Trump takes his - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump skips correspondents' dinner, but cartoon Trump takes his place

President Trump opted to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday night rather than go to the correspondents' dinner. (Source: CNN) President Trump opted to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday night rather than go to the correspondents' dinner. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – President Donald Trump skipped the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, opting to hold a rally in Michigan instead.

So the White House Correspondents’ Association made due with a cartoon version.

They launched the evening’s events, an annual dinner for members of the D.C. press corps, political figures and celebrities, with a cartoon lampooning the president.

The cartoon, based on a bit from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” showed cartoon Trump speaking at the correspondents’ dinner and, among other things, singing an ironically affectionate song about New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Trump has previously criticized Haberman on Twitter.

Comedian Michelle Wolf then gave the dinner’s annual roast.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • For Trump lookalike, crops mean more than social media fame

    For Trump lookalike, crops mean more than social media fame

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-04-25 17:19:12 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:51:13 GMT
    (Paula Vazquez via AP). Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain, Thursday April 19, 2018. Leis, has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump. ...(Paula Vazquez via AP). Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain, Thursday April 19, 2018. Leis, has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump. ...
    A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump.Full Story >
    A woman in Spain has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump.Full Story >

  • Trump takes aim at familiar targets at Michigan rally

    Trump takes aim at familiar targets at Michigan rally

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:07:40 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:51:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump is betting on a large crowd and a friendly reception at a Saturday evening rally in Michigan, one of the states in the Upper Midwest that Hillary Clinton counted on in 2016 but saw slip away.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is betting on a large crowd and a friendly reception at a Saturday evening rally in Michigan, one of the states in the Upper Midwest that Hillary Clinton counted on in 2016 but saw slip away.Full Story >

  • Judge agrees to delay Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump

    Judge agrees to delay Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump

    Friday, April 27 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-04-27 21:49:14 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-29 03:49:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, left, watches as Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that Cohen...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, left, watches as Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that Cohen...
    A judge has agreed to delay a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.Full Story >
    A judge has agreed to delay a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly