Reds participating in 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride

A Forest City police officer was shot and killed inside his home in West Memphis.
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.
Joshua McCay had his wife, car and phone GPS, and fit bit sleep logs as an alibi in the case of a high-speed car chase, but that apparently wasn't enough to immediately clear him.
Authorities say a trucker who took a wrong turn up a snow-covered Oregon road and was missing for four days has walked out of the wilderness safely.
Franklin County Deputy Coroner Clayton Bryan said former NASCAR driver James Hylton and his son were killed in a car accident Saturday morning.
