One person shot in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

One person was shot late Saturday night in North College Hill, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of De Arman Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Medics provided CPR to the victim when they arrived on scene.

North College Hill police are investigating the shooting.

