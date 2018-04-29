Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – The medical examiner will determine exactly what caused a 10-year-old Texas boy, who was found inside a clothes dryer, to become unconscious and later die.

Identified by his mother as third grader Fernando Hernandez Jr., the 10-year-old was found inside a dryer in the laundry room at his apartment complex.

Investigators arrived at the Houston apartment complex just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive Fernando, and he was rushed to the hospital. But doctors pronounced the boy dead.

According to police, several kids were playing hide-and-seek and having “Nerf gun wars” throughout the apartment complex.

Fernando’s mother says he was playing with his 9-year-old brother. She says she saw her son alive and drinking water half an hour before he was discovered in the dryer.

Police are still investigating the incident.

