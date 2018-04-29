Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – The medical examiner will determine exactly what caused a 10-year-old Texas boy, who was found inside a clothes dryer, to become unconscious and later die.

Identified by his mother as third grader Fernando Hernandez Jr., the 10-year-old was found inside a dryer in the laundry room at his apartment complex.

Investigators arrived at the Houston apartment complex just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive Fernando, and he was rushed to the hospital. But doctors pronounced the boy dead.

According to police, several kids were playing hide-and-seek and having “Nerf gun wars” throughout the apartment complex.

Fernando’s mother says he was playing with his 9-year-old brother. She says she saw her son alive and drinking water half an hour before he was discovered in the dryer.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

