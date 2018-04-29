Teacher on leave after allegedly lifting child by neck

The boy’s parents saw video of the alleged incident, shared by the school, in which the teacher appears to pick the 6-year-old up by the neck with two hands. (Source: KNSW/CNN)

CALDWELL, KS (KNSW/CNN) – The family of a 6-year-old in Kansas says they are in the process of filing a police report against a music teacher, who was caught on video lifting their son by his neck.

Omega Vaughan, 6, says he doesn’t want to return to his music class after the Wednesday afternoon incident at Caldwell Elementary in Caldwell, KS.

The boy’s parents, Jared and Danielle Vaughan, saw video of the alleged incident, shared by the school, in which Omega’s teacher appears to pick the boy up by the neck with two hands.

"There is nothing that will make your heart sink to your feet like seeing your kid hurt," Jared Vaughan said. "He was on this side of the frame, and then he was on [the other] side of the frame, up in the air. It looked like it was zero-provoked.”

The father says he was shocked by the teacher’s reaction.

"Even in reference to the video, you seen her reaction after she did it. She put her hand over her mouth. You can tell her – ‘Oh man, something bad happened. I can’t believe I just did that,’” he said.

Officials with the school district say the teacher has been put on paid administrative leave.

The Vaughans hope to pursue charges against the teacher.

