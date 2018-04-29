Race for 'underachievers' promises free beer, participation medals

Proceeds from the 500-yard run will go to a non-profit organization that provides food to children living in poverty. (Source: Pixabay)

BOERNE, TX (RNN) – A charity “run” on a mostly flat, 500 yard-stretch of land in Texas aims to lampoon the typical 5K race while raising money for children living in poverty.

Billed as the inaugural 0.5K for Boerne, TX, the race has been deemed “the running event for the rest of us” by its organizers. It will cover approximately 500 yards and take no more than 10 minutes.

The event will start with a free pint of beer for all participants before the group heads to the nearby finish line for another free beer.

At the midway point, participants can chow down on donuts, drink coffee and smoke in the designated smoking area.

After the race, everyone will get to celebrate their achievement – or “underachievement” – with T-shirts, bumper stickers and participation medals.

The event’s website notes it is “being sanctioned by SLACR, the Society for Lazy and Carefree Runners.”

Unfortunately, the participant slots quickly filled up, but the organizers are searching for ways to increase capacity for 2019, as the run is intended to be an annual event.

Proceeds will go to non-profit Blessings in a Backpack, which provides children living in poverty with breakfast, lunch and snacks for the weekend, according to the race’s website.

The run will be held May 5 at 11:00 a.m.

