Race for 'underachievers' promises free beer, participation medals

Tonight, decreasing clouds and cold temperatures are in the forecast.Full Story >
One person was shot late Saturday night in North College Hill, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.Full Story >
The findings of two investigations into Kyle Plush's death and the response by law enforcement and 911 dispatchers are expected to be released next week.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds are participating in the 3rd annual Sonny Kim Fallen Officer Memorial Ride set for June 9th, according to a social media post by Harley Davidson of Cincinnati.Full Story >
First-time home buyers in the greater Cincinnati area are overwhelmingly choosing to purchase homes in communities outside the 275-loop, according to Donna Deaton from RE/MAX.Full Story >
