City becomes more butterfly-friendly

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials have voted to make their city a little more butterfly-friendly.
The Blade reports the Toledo City Council voted unanimously last week to remove milkweed from the noxious weed designation under city municipal code. The native species plays a key role in monarch butterfly survival.
Councilman Nick Komives says he proposed the change to bring the city code up to date. He says he will plan to continue reviewing policies regarding the environment.
Toledo Zoo Conservation Director Ryan Walsh says he supports the change because it matches Toledo with state standards and stops labeling a native plant species as noxious.
Walsh says now anyone can plant milkweed in their yard and see the monarchs flutter in.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
