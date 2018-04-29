Suspect in deputy killing held in maximum security prison

(David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Police run to the scene where suspect John Williams was apprehended during a manhunt on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Fairfield, Maine. The Maine Department of Public Safety reported that 29-yea...

(David Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP). Police walk down railroad tracks during a search for suspect John Williams off the Martin Stream Road Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. The Maine Department of Public Safety reported t...

(David Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP). Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fatal ...

(David Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP). Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams toward a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fa...

(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - Officials say the man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that 29-year-old John Williams is detained at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A statement described the move as a routine request by the Somerset County Jail that's undertaken when additional security precautions are needed for an inmate.

Williams is accused of killing 62-year-old Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

Williams was shirtless and shoeless when he was arrested Saturday, the fourth day of a massive manhunt in the central Maine community.

The motive for the killing is unclear. Williams is expected to make his initial court appearance soon.

